Cycling in the city: What’s the way forward?

Last Sunday morning, about 200 Malleshwaram residents took their cycles to 13th Cross Road to celebrate Cycle Day. Tiny tots hopped, skipped, jumped and played while mothers drew rangolis on the road. There was something for everyone while cyclists took rounds in the area.

Cycle Day was envisaged in 2013 as an awareness campaign to identify neighbourhood champions who advocate cycling as a mode for short trips within the neighbourhood. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) championed this by partnering with communities.

Since October 2013, there have been 570 Cycle Days in 68 neighbourhoods. “The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has partnered and built the capacity of about 70 registered Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and civil society organisations (CSOs) in 68 neighbourhoods for developing local solutions to promote non-motorized transport use in their communities,” says a note from DULT.

It lists the development of Walk and Cycle to School programmes and Neighbourhood Improvement Plans in Sanjaynagar and HSR Layout and the implementation of bicycle infrastructure in about 18 government schools as some successful initiatives that communities have curated jointly with DULT.

Grand plans, positive outlook

DULT lists the positive impacts of cycle days on communities. “Children have started using bicycles for their short trips and have encouraged their parents to switch to non-motorised modes of transport for their errands. Some communities have observed that Cycle Day has made other road users more considerate towards cyclists, fostering greater respect and awareness when sharing road space,” says the note.

The Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Bengaluru, 2020 envisages 600 km of cycle track infrastructure in the city by 2035. “DULT has already planned to retrofit about 350 km of the cycle track network on existing roads in Bengaluru. Detailed designs for implementing the cycle tracks have been prepared and shared with BBMP recently,” said DULT in its note.

There are many other plans, according to DULT. It has provided cycle stands at selected metro stations. In collaboration with BMRCL, it plans to scale up such infrastructure in other metro stations.

DULT has installed cycle stands in 18 government schools in the Bengaluru urban area to facilitate children to ride cycles to school.

DULT has installed 12 self-repair kiosks for cyclists called Pedal Ports at ten metro stations and two other places. These have basic repair tools, air pump etc., that cyclists can use to service or repair their cycles if they face any issues mid-way. More pedal ports will be installed at selected TTMCs and other locations in the city to promote cycle usage.

DULT feels that there is growing awareness among people in Bengaluru of cycling. It hopes to increase cycling adoption by combining public transport use and cycling for last-mile access, which is more convenient than personal vehicles.

“With increased patronage for cycling, cycling infrastructure will become integral to road infrastructure planning and development. DULT is actively promoting non-motorised transport use in the city on many fronts, maybe to increase cycling awareness, help people learn cycling, or scale up cycling infrastructure,” says DULT’s hopeful note.