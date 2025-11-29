<p>Bengaluru: Bengalureans woke up to a very chilly and cloudy Saturday as the city felt the indirect influence of Cyclone Ditwah, currently moving along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. Early morning temperature plunged to 16 degrees Celsius, marking a cool departure from the seasonal norm.</p><p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin forecasts that light, patchy rain will intensify on Sunday as moisture from the cyclone moves inland. The city is likely to see light to moderate rain or thundershowers throughout the weekend. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover around a pleasant 24-25 degrees Celsius, while minimums will remain stable at 16 degrees Celsius.</p>.Cyclone Ditwah: Red alert declared in parts of Tamil Nadu as IMD warns of 'extremely heavy rainfall'.<p><strong>Weather outlook</strong></p><p>The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has advised that moderate rain may continue over the weekend. Looking ahead, while dry weather is expected on Monday scattered rain is possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday, before clearer skies are anticipated after December 5.</p><p>The current weather pattern is a direct result of Cyclone Ditwah, which was centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal and north Sri Lanka as of Saturday morning. The storm’s proximity to the coast means its influence will extend deep into South Interior parts of the state.</p><p>Meanwhile, health experts caution residents, particularly sensitive groups, as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains a concern, fluctuating between poor and unhealthy due to elevated PM2.5 and PM10 levels. The cooler, windier trend is expected to continue into early December, with the minimum temperature potentially dropping further to 15 degrees Celsius.</p>