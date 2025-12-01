<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents reached for their blankets this weekend as the city recorded one of the sharpest temperature drops in recent years.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature fell to 21.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making it the coldest November day of the season and well below the average minimum of 18.3 degrees Celsius.</p>.Cyclone Ditwah: 400 stranded Indian passengers evacuated from Sri Lanka.<p>The chill is linked to a cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD said cloudy weather, higher moisture and the breeze triggered by Cyclone Ditwah contributed to the temperature dip.</p>.<p>The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said dry weather is likely to persist across the state, though residents should prepare for cold and foggy mornings.</p>.<p>Weather in the coming days will be shaped by leftover moisture from the cyclonic system, leading to cloudy and damp conditions. Residents have been advised to keep umbrellas handy and dress warmly for cool mornings.</p>