Dengue cases breach 1,000 mark in June, BBMP chief tests positive

Bengaluru: Dengue cases in the BBMP limits have crossed the 1,000 mark, with 1,036 cases being reported in the last three weeks.
This represents a two-fold increase compared to figures from June last year.
The numbers come amid reports that BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has tested positive for dengue.
Despite experiencing low-grade fever since Friday, Girinath attended work to oversee the inauguration of a multi-level car parking facility at Freedom Park by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. He also participated in a review of the draft advertisement policy.
However, following his doctor’s recommendations, he underwent a dengue test on Saturday, which returned positive.
Girinath is said to be stable and is reportedly working from home. He will report to work on Tuesday.
BBMP health officials said they are working on dengue control measures like awareness creation, house-to-house survey, and spraying and fogging to destroy mosquito-breeding grounds.
While the city reported 2,447 dengue cases in the last six months, the numbers have touched 1,036 now.
Mahadevapura and East zones accounted for the lion’s share of those cases due to their size and population.
Published 24 June 2024, 20:14 IST