Dengue cases in Bengaluru cross 2,000; Over 9K residents tested since January 1

Bengaluru: The number of positive dengue cases in the BBMP limits in Bengaluru stood at 2,194 cases as of Wednesday.

Of the total, Mahadevapura zone has recorded 610 cases, followed by the East zone with 578 cases and the South zone with 325 cases.

Dasarahalli zone has recorded the lowest so far at 14 cases.

BBMP health officials have tested a total of 9,152 residents since January 1.

While the state health department's dengue total figures across the state continued to show the confirmed positive cases within BBMP limits as 1,563 cases as of July 3, BBMP data shows that the city breached the 2,000-mark on July 1, with a total of 2,042 positive cases. On July 2, 152 cases were recorded across the eight zones, bringing the total of 2,194 dengue cases.