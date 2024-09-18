Dengue under control, says BBMP   

Bengaluru: The BBMP has effectively controlled the spread of dengue in the city, thanks to proactive measures implemented by the officials, according to Surolkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.
At an award distribution ceremony honouring the ‘dengue warriors', Kishore highlighted the critical role of public support in combating contagious diseases.
"Public involvement is essential in managing outbreaks. Utilising social media for awareness campaigns helps reach a wider audience,” he said.
The BBMP had launched a competition for dengue warriors, inviting school and college students to create videos raising awareness about the prevention of the disease. Nearly 250 people took part, and awards were given to the top 10 videos produced by students, one teacher and one school, on Tuesday.
Published 17 September 2024, 22:21 IST