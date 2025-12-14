Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Designuru spotlights AI, 3D printing as future of construction

The day commenced with a session on AI, Robotics, and 3D Printing Construction, led by Adithya from Tvasta construction, IIT Madras.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 02:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 02:48 IST
BengaluruDesign

Follow us on :

Follow Us