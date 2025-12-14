Designuru spotlights AI, 3D printing as future of construction

<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: Day three of Designuru 5.0, the city’s premier design festival at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, focused on the technological shifts poised to redefine the construction industry. The Saturday programme brought together architects, engineers, and industry leaders to explore the potential of cutting-edge tools and alternative building systems.</p>.<p>The day commenced with a session on AI, Robotics, and 3D Printing Construction, led by Adithya from Tvasta construction, IIT Madras. The session looked at how artificial intelligence and robotic technologies are essential in streamlining complex construction processes, boosting efficiency, and paving the way for faster, more sustainable urban development.</p>.<p>The discussion was swiftly followed by a practical demonstration. Architect Dinesh Verma inaugurated a live exhibit of 3D printing in construction. It offered attendees a close look at how additive manufacturing is now being applied directly on-site, marking a significant change from traditional building methods and hinting at its future scalability.</p>.<p>The noon session, titled "Alternate Construction Technologies" featured presentations on scalable, future-ready building systems. Srinivas Reddy, MD of ARTO, highlighted precast construction technology as a path forward, stressing its advantages in speed, rigorous quality control, and cost-effectiveness. </p>.<p>The sessions, hosted by architect Anshul Chodha and engineer Arjun, underscored Designuru 5.0’s commitment to fostering dialogue on bridging the gap between design innovation, technology, and the future of urban infrastructure in Bengaluru.</p>