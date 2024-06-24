DH Impact | D K Shivakumar instructs BBMP officials to take action after report on Bengaluru residents cleaning Balagere Road

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said on X that he has personally instructed 'concerned officials at BBMP' to take 'immediate action' after a report by DH on Bengaluru residents cleaning the Balagere Road themselves.

"Sometimes some lessons turn out to be the best learnings," the Deputy CM said, adding "The comfort and safety of our Bengaluru residents is of priority to us."

The Congress leader also noted that BBMP has been instructed to ensure 'no such incident is ever repeated again in the future.'