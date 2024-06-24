DH Impact | D K Shivakumar instructs BBMP officials to take action after report on Bengaluru residents cleaning Balagere Road

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said on X that he has personally instructed 'concerned officials at BBMP' to take 'immediate action' after a report by DH on Bengaluru residents cleaning the Balagere Road themselves.
"Sometimes some lessons turn out to be the best learnings," the Deputy CM said, adding "The comfort and safety of our Bengaluru residents is of priority to us."
The Congress leader also noted that BBMP has been instructed to ensure 'no such incident is ever repeated again in the future.'
DH reported that on Sunday, residents of Balagere -- many of whom work in IT companies -- put on their work gloves to clean a part of the road between Kadubeesanahalli and Varthur, a stretch that had become a hazard for drivers and pedestrians.
Their action was prompted by the BBMP giving up on the work, citing lack of funds.
They were alarmed by frequent two-wheeler skids and decided to clear the layer of silt that stretched almost three kilometres on both sides of the road, nearly covering a a full lane in each direction.
When the civic body gave up, residents had raised a plea on social media, taking the matter up to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). After the complaint, BBMP sent a mechanised sweeping machine that cleared the silt for 500 metres.
When the residents publicised their symbolic protest, which also involved cleaning the road, the municipal body deployed its workers to clean the road for three days.
Clement Jayakumar, a member of the Mahadevapura Task Force constituted by MLA Manjula Limbavalli, said the Balagere Road did not fall under the BBMP’s annual maintenance contract.
“Even the sweeping machines are deployed only on the Outer Ring Road,” he said, urging the civic body to bring all arterial roads either under the annual maintenance contract or deploy sweeper machines.
Balagere resident Swetha said the busy stretch was never cleaned in the last seven years.
“About Rs 600 crore gets collected as property tax from the Mahadevapura assembly constituency, but the BBMP does not respond to our complaints, even if we beg them. Balagere Road needs a dedicated team to desilt the road on a daily basis,” she said.
The BBMP did not bother to send a tractor to haul away the silt the residents had cleared so painstakingly on Sunday, she added.
(With DHNS inputs)
Published 24 June 2024, 06:19 IST