DH Impact | Day after residents clean Balagere Road, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar asks BBMP to do the needful

After residents cleaned up parts of Balagere Road on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar directed the BBMP to take immediate action. He also assured the residents that such incidents would not recur.

DH reported the community-driven initiative to clear accumulated silt on Balagere Road between Kadubeesanahalli and Varthur. Local residents stepped in to address the issue, as the BBMP cited insufficient funds for silt removal.

"The comfort and safety of our Bengaluru residents is of priority to us, and therefore BBMP has been also instructed to ensure that no such incident is ever repeated again in the future," the deputy Chief minister said in his post on social media.