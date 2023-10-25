DH Impact: Food safety authorities begin special drive to check heavy metals in veggies

Bengaluru: Hours after DH reported on the finding of heavy metal contamination in 400 samples of vegetables collected from 20 stores across Bengaluru, the Food Safety and Standard Authority of Karnataka on Wednesday began a drive to collect and test different veggies.

Under the title 'Study flags heavy metal contamination in vegetables', Deccan Herald on Wednesday published the findings of a year-long research by Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI).

Researchers from EMPRI had collected samples from Hopcoms, supermarkets as well as retail stores spread across Bengaluru.