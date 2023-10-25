DH Impact: Food safety authorities begin special drive to check heavy metals in veggies

Bengaluru: Hours after DH reported on the finding of heavy metal contamination in 400 samples of vegetables collected from 20 stores across Bengaluru, the Food Safety and Standard Authority of Karnataka on Wednesday began a drive to collect and test different veggies.
Under the title 'Study flags heavy metal contamination in vegetables', Deccan Herald on Wednesday published the findings of a year-long research by Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI).
Researchers from EMPRI had collected samples from Hopcoms, supermarkets as well as retail stores spread across Bengaluru.
The study had found that concentration of heavy metals like iron, cadmium, nickel, and even lead were over 100 per cent higher in several samples.
In a notification, Commissioner of Food Safety and Standards Authority, Karnataka said they have launched a "special drive" to collect and test different vegetables for heavy metals and pesticide residues across Bengaluru from Wednesday.
"The authority has taken note of (the report). Further legal action will be taken based on the results of the analysis," the notice said.
The commissioner noted that any food business operators selling products, including vegetables, containing heavy metals or pesticide residues more than the prescribed limits was an offence punishable with imprisonment of 6 months to 6 years and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh under the Food Safety and Quality Act.