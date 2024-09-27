Difficulty in filing a complaint? Call this NGO for assistance

Dubey is also reading law books to assist victims better. He explains, “This January, a gay person was tortured when he went on a ‘date’ in Tavarekere. The police had only filed a case for assault and criminal intimidation. When he approached me, I realised he had also been robbed, wrongfully confined, and subjected to humiliation. We rewrote his complaint and submitted it to the police. They added a few new charges. The accused was apprehended,” he said.