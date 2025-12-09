<p>Bengaluru: “It is disappointing. But then, in legal parlance, evidence matters,” says actor Ramya, reacting to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malayalam">Malayalam</a> actor Dileep’s acquittal in the 2017 rape case involving a prominent female actor from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>. Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Ramya notes that although the court may have found no direct evidence against him, “everyone pretty much knows the truth.”</p><p>“It's still at the lower court, and I think the CPI(M) in Kerala will appeal at the High Court. I hope that the victim gets justice. Yes, there have been some people who have been convicted. But what about the ones against whom there is no legal evidence?,” she asks.</p>.Dileep's acquittal in assault case: Malayalam film industry divided, women's body extends support to survivor.<p>She adds: Again, even at the higher courts, evidence plays a big role. That’s why most people who commit crimes ensure that they don't leave behind any evidence and even if there is, then there are cahoots in the system who somehow try to get rid of it.</p><p>“I applaud the victim and the Malayalam film fraternity and everyone who came together to fight for justice. They should not deter and continue fighting. I hope there will be no such cases in the future, but we should still keep our courage and we should always speak up when there is injustice,” she concludes.</p><p>In February, 2017, a prominent female actor was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car by a gang led by key accused Sunil, popularly known as Pulsar Suni. Investigation revealed that actor Dileep had hired the gang.</p><p>The actor’s acquittal comes exactly 10 days before the release of his movie ‘Bha Bha Bha’ which has an extended cameo by Mohanlal.</p>