Disguised as men, three women 'distract shopkeeper to steal gold'

Bnegaluru: A gang of three women, disguised as men, distracted a shopkeeper in North Bengaluru's Dasarahalli and stole gold worth Rs 4.9 lakh. Police have arrested a suspect, aged 22.
The gold was stolen from the house of a Dasarahalli resident, who runs a small shop on her doorsteps. She filed a complaint, and police registered an FIR.
Police investigations revealed that on August 1, three individuals, appearing to be men, arrived in an auto-rickshaw and struck up a conversation with the shopkeeper. Meanwhile, a minor girl, who was with the group, sneaked into the shopkeeper’s house, and minutes later, emerged with gold ornaments. The gang then fled the scene.
Further investigations revealed that the perpetrators were not men but women in disguise. Following technical leads, police arrested 22-year-old Nilofar near DJ Halli in East Bengaluru.
During questioning, police learnt that the gang was motivated by a desire to lead a lavish lifestyle and had involved a minor in its activities. Police have launched a search for the remaining suspects.
Published 24 August 2024, 03:59 IST