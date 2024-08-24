Disguised as men, three women 'distract shopkeeper to steal gold'

Bnegaluru: A gang of three women, disguised as men, distracted a shopkeeper in North Bengaluru's Dasarahalli and stole gold worth Rs 4.9 lakh. Police have arrested a suspect, aged 22.

The gold was stolen from the house of a Dasarahalli resident, who runs a small shop on her doorsteps. She filed a complaint, and police registered an FIR.

Police investigations revealed that on August 1, three individuals, appearing to be men, arrived in an auto-rickshaw and struck up a conversation with the shopkeeper. Meanwhile, a minor girl, who was with the group, sneaked into the shopkeeper’s house, and minutes later, emerged with gold ornaments. The gang then fled the scene.