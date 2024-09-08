DK Shivakumar warns of 'merciless' action if potholes in Bengaluru aren't filled within 15 days

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday fixed a 15-day deadline to fill potholes in Bengaluru. He also issued a stern warning to officials that "merciless" action, including suspension, would be taken if they failed to meet the deadline.
Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting with BBMP officials at the civic body’s office in Vyalikaval, he said: “I have directed the BBMP officials to ensure all potholes in the city are filled within the 15-day deadline I have set... I will be travelling abroad for a week on private work, and during that time, the potholes must be filled.”
He further warned that strict action would follow if public complaints about potholes persist.
“I don’t know how many will face suspension. I don’t care how senior the officials are; if they fail to act, they will face suspension. Every official must work on the ground to resolve this issue. I’ve directed that they personally oversee the work in each ward,” he added.
Asked if he would personally inspect the roads upon his return, he reaffirmed: “Yes, I will personally tour the city to inspect the roads. If officials have acted irresponsibly, they will be suspended.”
Shivakumar departed for Washington DC on Sunday and will return on September 16. He set the 15-day deadline on September 1.
He also asked for staying vigilant given the high possibility of rain in September.
“I have directed that precautions be taken in areas where there is a risk of waterlogging or flooding into homes during the rains... Instructions have been given to trim trees that may pose a danger due to the rain,” he stated.
Cleanliness pledge
Presiding over the Congress session in Belagavi, Shivakumar also announced a cleanliness pledge in all government and private schools in Bengaluru on Gandhi Jayanti to mark the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
“Through this, we aim to raise awareness about cleanliness among children,” he said.
Published 08 September 2024, 12:14 IST