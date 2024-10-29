DKS gives Rs 265 cr to constituencies; Jayanagar left out

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has allocated Rs 10 crore each to 26 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru, represented by both the Congress and the BJP. </p><p>A sum of Rs 5 crore has been provided to Anekal, which partially comes under the BBMP. Notably, no grant has been earmarked for the Jayanagar constituency.</p><p>In a note dated October 25, Shivakumar instructed BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath to prepare an action plan of works to be taken up by consulting the local MLAs. </p>.DKS directs BBMP to halt construction near stormwater drains . <p>In the BBMP’s 2024-25 budget, the civic body had set aside about Rs 300 crore for the discretionary use of Bengaluru Development Minister, which it generally does year after year. </p><p>Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy expressed dissatisfaction that no grant was allocated to his constituency. </p><p>“Despite paying several crores of rupees to the exchequer as tax, I don’t know what injustice Jayanagar constituency has done. The deputy chief minister should not insult the people for political hatred,” he said.</p>.<p>The MLA warned of protest if the minister denies grant to the constituency. </p>