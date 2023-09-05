DMK leader Azhagiri's 'close aide' attacked in Bengaluru

VK Gurusamy, a Madurai-based ganglord considered close to expelled DMK leader MK Azhagiri, was brutally attacked in eastern Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli on Monday evening.
Gurusamy, 77, was visiting a restaurant on Kammanahalli Main Road with a real estate agent when a group of five men dashed out of a car and attacked him with bill-hook machetes, grievously injuring him, police said. He was rushed to a hospital and is being treated in ICU.
Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), told reporters Gurusamy belonged to one of the two gangs whose rivalry dated back 35 years.
“It appears he was looking to rent a house in Bengaluru as he spent the day with a real estate agent. After a daylong search, the two men stopped for coffee when unknown persons attacked them,” Guled said.
A police officer said Gurusamy was a well-known aide of Azhagiri, son of DMK patriarch MK Karunanidhi and brother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Gurusamy is accused of multiple crimes, including murder and attempted murder.
He faced a death threat from members of the rival gang and was probably in Bengaluru to save his life, the officer added.
Guled said the suspects appeared to be from Tamil Nadu and that two police teams had been sent to track them down.