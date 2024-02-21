Doctors prescribe tips to keep respiratory infections at bay

Doctors in the city advise people to practice good personal hygiene, eat a balanced diet, and take appropriate vaccinations to reduce the risk of respiratory infections.
Bengaluru sees a rise in upper tract respiratory illnesses from mid-November to mid-February every year. However, some doctors told Metrolife the incidence was unusually higher this season. In many cases, cough and cold persisted for over a month, they said. The normal span is five to seven days. They attribute this to the chilly weather, weather change, dust, pollution, increased travelling, overcrowding during marriages, and even Covid. “The pollen season will last until early April. People with allergies need to be cautious,” says pulmonologist Dr Sachin Kumar.
Experts share some preventive measures:
Focus on personal habits
According to Dr Arvind Kasthuri, chief of medical services of a medical college hospital, good health starts with basic things. Don’t touch dirty surfaces (such as used handkerchiefs) and then touch your mouth, eyes or face, he advises. Washing your hands regularly, eating a balanced diet, getting physical activity and clocking restful sleep are other suggestions.
Pulmonologist Dr Sameer Bansal suggests breathing exercises like pranayam. Swimming and cycling help boost immunity of those with lung diseases. For people prone to respiratory infections, pulmonologist Dr Ravindra Mehta advises against smoking, vaping, and exposure to secondhand smoke.
The experts stressed on the importance of staying hydrated as Bengaluru weather is dry.
Mask appropriately
General physician Sujatha K says precautions advised during the Covid-19 pandemic still hold good. So, wear a mask in public or crowded places, sanitise your hands, follow coughing etiquette and work from home when sick.
Check on vaccination
Dr Mehta feels adults overlook vaccination. He says anybody can take the flu shot annually but it is even more important for people with comorbidities like diabetes, immuno-compromised individuals like those who have undergone cancer procedures, and those above the age of 65. It can lower the risk of viral infections and costs Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per dose. Dr Kumar says the two-shot pneumococcal vaccine can protect against bacterial infections. It is given once in five years and costs Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000. But always consult your doctor before taking a shot, they say.
Misconceptions
Doctors say there is no scientific evidence that drinking hot water regularly can keep throat infections at bay. “Hot or normal, the point is to stay hydrated,” says Dr Bansal. However, Dr Kumar warns against daily steam inhalation as it “may damage the surface lining of the wind pipe and throat.”
Another misconception is that citrus fruits can give you a cough or cold. Avoid citrus fruits, cold drinks and spicy food only if they tend to trigger such infections.
Some other clarifications they made: There is no need for saltwater gargles until you have an active infection. Don’t force the phlegm out routinely as it may induce vomitting and cause tears in the food pipe. Neither is the efficacy of humidifiers proven nor is it needed by all. “It is recommended for people with dust allergies,” says Dr Kumar.