Doctors' protest: Patient services largely unaffected in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The services at outpatient departments across hospitals in Bengaluru were suspended as doctors joined the nationwide strike on Saturday to stand in solidarity with the Kolkata rape-murder victim, and demanding stronger laws to prevent violence against healthcare professionals.
Holding placards and posters, doctors staged protests across the city, both inside and outside their campuses, demanding an immediate investigation into the case, the implementation of a Central Act ensuring safety and security of all the healthcare staff, and improved security measures in hospitals and medical colleges across the country.
Emergency services unaffected
While OPDs were shut, emergency services and surgeries continued unrestricted. However, patients who showed up unaware about the strike for routine check-up at various hospitals were redirected to the emergency wards or were informed of the strike, following which many reportedly left. Some hospitals reported a higher influx of patients to their emergency ward. “Since the strike was already announced, some patients came for consultation yesterday and some will come tomorrow,” Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), Karnataka, told DH.
Many private hospital doctors gathered at Freedom Park to protest while resident doctors under the banner of the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD), held a road rally on wheels
Doctors from several government and private hospitals joined the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Karnataka branch, PHANA and other organisations in a march to the IMA state branch office at Chamarajpet.
Doctors Nurses and health workers take part in a protest march condemning violence against medical professionals in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh
Hospitals should be declared as safe zones, said Dr Madhushankar L, President of IMA’s Bengaluru Branch. “Police outposts should be set up in every medical college and there must be round-the-clock CCTV camera monitoring,” he said.
Many doctors emphasised adequate facilities for on-duty doctors. Dr Krupa, national co-convener for IMA Medical Student Network said, “If washrooms are kept far from our work areas, then the chances of such incidents happening at night is higher.”
Dr Chethana, a gynaecologist said, “We have never feared death, we only fear rape.” She noted that the strike was important to sensitise the public about the cause and to garner empathy of the
public.
Published 17 August 2024, 22:38 IST