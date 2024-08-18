Doctors' protest: Patient services largely unaffected in Bengaluru

Emergency services unaffected

While OPDs were shut, emergency services and surgeries continued unrestricted. However, patients who showed up unaware about the strike for routine check-up at various hospitals were redirected to the emergency wards or were informed of the strike, following which many reportedly left. Some hospitals reported a higher influx of patients to their emergency ward. “Since the strike was already announced, some patients came for consultation yesterday and some will come tomorrow,” Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), Karnataka, told DH.