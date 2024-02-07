Double murder in Bengaluru, senior citizens stabbed to death in Kumbarpet shop

Bengaluru: Two senior citizens were stabbed to death in a kitchen essentials store in central Bengaluru's Kumbarpet on Wednesday night.
Police have detained a suspect, who is related to one of the victims.
Police officials gave the names of the victims as Suresh, 62, and Mahindra, aged about 60, both residents of Padmanabhagar. The suspect has been identified as Madiwala resident Badriprasad, 56, who is related to Suresh.
The murders took place between 8.15 pm and 8.30 pm, according to police.
Preliminary police investigations show that the victims as well as their suspected killer ran shops selling kitchen essentials in Bengaluru's Pete areas.
Around 8.15 pm, when Suresh was in his shop with Mahindra, Badriprasad barged in all of a sudden and launched a ferocious knife attack, killing both of them, a police officer close to the investigation told DH.
Police believe that Suresh and Badriprasad were members of a private trust and had a long-standing dispute over its immovable property.