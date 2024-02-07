Double murder in Bengaluru, senior citizens stabbed to death in Kumbarpet shop

Bengaluru: Two senior citizens were stabbed to death in a kitchen essentials store in central Bengaluru's Kumbarpet on Wednesday night.

Police have detained a suspect, who is related to one of the victims.

Police officials gave the names of the victims as Suresh, 62, and Mahindra, aged about 60, both residents of Padmanabhagar. The suspect has been identified as Madiwala resident Badriprasad, 56, who is related to Suresh.

The murders took place between 8.15 pm and 8.30 pm, according to police.