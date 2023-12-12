Dr Kanmadi new CPRO of South Western Railway

Bengaluru: Dr Manjunath Kanmadi took over as the new Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) for the Hubballi-headquartered South Western Railway (SWR) on Monday.
A 2013-batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Kanmadi is a doctor by profession and hails from Jamkhandi, Bagalkot district.
He succeeds Aneesh Hegde, who has been posted as Joint Director (Infrastructure)-I at the Railway Board.
Dr Kanmadi previously worked in the SWR as Deputy Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger Service; Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru and Hubballi divisions; and Divisional Operations Manager, Hubballi division, a statement from the railways said.