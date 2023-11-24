Draft voters list released ahead of graduate, teachers constituency polls  

Bengaluru: The BBMP’s election wing on Thursday published a draft voters' list ahead of the Bengaluru graduate constituency and teachers constituency polls.
The authority plans to publish the final voter list for the polls, where teachers and graduates can vote, on December 30.
Over the last two months, 39,858 voters registered for the graduate constituency election and 6,343 voters for the teachers constituency election. The voters are free to raise objections against the draft voter list until December 9. On December 25, objections will be reviewed and appropriate decisions will be taken, officials said.
This time, the BBMP plans to distribute voter ID cards by post, as per the directions of Election Commission of India.
Accordingly, the process of distributing 44,000 voter ID cards in Bengaluru Central, 52,000 in Bengaluru North, 42,350 in Bengaluru South, and 97,000 in Bengaluru City is going on, and the voter ID cards will reach everyone in the next 15 days, officials said.
The elections will be held in June 2024.
Why graduates and teachers?
Under Clause 3 of Article 171 of the Constitution, as close as possible to one-third of the members to the Legislative Council are to be elected by members of local bodies like municipalities and district boards. Another one third are to be elected by MLAs. Then, as close as possible to one-twelfth of the MLCs are to be elected by voters, comprising graduates, and another one-twelfth of voters, comprising teachers.
The remaining members are to be nominated by the governor from among those with special knowledge in various fields.