Drop plan to merge SSLC, PU boards, PU lecturers urge Karnataka government

The Karnataka State Pre-University College Teachers’ Association has demanded the state government to cancel the merger of SSLC and PUC boards in the state.
In a representation to School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, it has requested to cancel the merger as the government has announced withdrawal of National Education Policy (NEP).
“Earlier, the merger was done in the wake of the implementation of NEP. Now, as the state announced the framing of a state policy, there is no meaning in having a single board,” said the Association.
Meeting held
The minister convened a meeting with the department officials on Wednesday to discuss the demands placed by the association and assured of initiating measures to give promotions to eligible PU lecturers to the posts of principals.
Responding to another demand by the Association, Madhu Bangarappa said he will discuss with higher education department on paid BEd courses for PU lecturers who have no BEd degree.