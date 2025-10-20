<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has assured that the long-delayed Ejipura flyover will be completed by June 2026.</p><p>Shivakumar, accompanied by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, inspected the project on Sunday, following his ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ programme, where citizens raised concerns about pending infrastructure works, flooding, and the growing drug menace.</p><p>The discussion largely focused on infrastructure bottlenecks in the Koramangala–Ejipura corridor, particularly the flyover project that began before 2019, stalled midway, and was recently revived under a new contractor.</p><p>Residents Nitin Sheshadri and Raghu urged the government to speed up land acquisition to accelerate progress. They also requested approval for a short extension from the southern end to Silk Board Junction to ease congestion near the narrow Madiwala Road landing point.</p>.<p>Raghu highlighted the incomplete Defence Linking Road between Lower Agaram, Intermediate Ring Road (IRR), and Iblur–Sarjapur Main Road. Of the required defence land, only 5.34 acres have been handed over, while seven acres near Bellandur Lake to Iblur and 13 acres for the Lower Agram–IRR stretch are still pending with the Ministry of Defence.</p>.Ejipura flyover crack not major structural defect, says IISc Bengaluru report.<p>He appealed to the deputy chief minister to negotiate with the ministry to secure the remaining land and complete the entire stretch “in one go.”</p>.<p>Residents also raised civic and traffic concerns, including unauthorised PGs, vendors occupying footpaths, and illegal parking near Silk Board.</p>.<p>One commuter said his wife, who works in an IT firm, spends nearly four hours daily to cover just 8 km due to poor last-mile connectivity between Koramangala and the Outer Ring Road.</p>.<p>Flooding and civic amenity issues dominated the interaction.</p>.<p>While residents said problems in Koramangala 4th Block, Ejipura, and Rajendra Nagar had been largely addressed, they pointed out that Koramangala 6th Block and Ashwini Layout still face severe inundation. They sought funds for flood mitigation and a parallel drain project similar to the one built from Sony Signal to Bellandur Lake.</p>.<p><strong>Rising drug menace</strong></p>.<p>Dr Sneha, another resident, raised concern over rising drug use among youths and urged the government to organise awareness campaigns.</p>.<p>More than 100 citizens submitted petitions seeking faster civic action and direct government intervention.</p>.<p><strong>Complaints for follow-up</strong></p>.<p>Sanitary lines and flood-affected areas under Bengaluru South City Corporation. </p><p>Koramangala metro line and demand for a direct airport bus.<br>STP and garbage issues near Bellandur Lake. </p><p>Shanthinagar Housing Society problems, along with issues concerning cycling corridors and footpaths.</p>