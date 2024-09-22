Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to inspect roads

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who holds Bengaluru development portfolio, lauded the BBMP’s pothole-filling effort, terming it as ‘historic’.
“I have a tally of how many roadblocks there are. We have worked like a campaign. This is not an achievement, but a responsibility. In my 40 years of political history, I have never seen officials work so quickly after giving an order,” he told reporters.
The Bengaluru development minister plans to inspect the roads at night to check the quality of work in two or three days.
