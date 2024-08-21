Bengaluru's Electronics City to be named after Devaraj Urs: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that his government will rename Electronics City in Bengaluru after former chief minister late D Devaraj Urs.
Addressing the 109th birth anniversary programme of Urs, organised by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare, Siddaramaiah announced that Electronics City would be renamed ‘Devaraj Urs Electronic City’.
“In recognition of Devaraj Urs’ contributions, he should be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously and we will recommend his name to the Union government,” Siddaramaiah said.
During the event, the D Devaraj Urs award for the year 2024 was conferred on former labour minister and Kalaburagi-based social activist S K Kanta.
Speaking after receiving the award, Kanta said that he would donate the Rs 5 lakh award money for the welfare of the labourers in the unorganised sector.
