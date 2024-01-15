Email in minister’s name seeks money from BMTC officer, complaint filed

According to the senior officer, around 4.13 pm on December 13, he received an email from RAMALINGAREDDY.ceo.care@lifeinsurancecares.in. According to Khuddus, the email sought a Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) payment of Rs 9.7 lakh and was sent to his official email ID, the FIR noted.