Encroachment removal drive begins in Bengaluru

The revenue department has begun an encroachment removal drive keeping an eye on encroachment of government land in and around Bengaluru.
The department has recently commenced a weekend encroachment removal drive where officials are identifying high-value properties either encroached or granted to people through fraudulent means and taking action for retrieval of the land.
According to sources in the department, officials have provided preliminary data of encroachment to the department in five taluks, including Bengaluru North, South, East, Yelahanka and Anekal. According to this data, the officials have identified about 176 acres of encroachment. “This data is dynamic and will keep getting updates,” sources said.
In Yelahanka taluk alone, the officials have identified at least seven cases adding up to about 42 acres and cumulatively valued at an estimated Rs 200 crore, as per data.
Speaking to DH, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said they are developing a systematic approach to clear encroachments. However, he specified that not all would directly qualify as ‘encroachments’.
In many cases land has been granted in collusion through fraudulent means by forging documents, he pointed out.
“Some encroachments have paperwork to back them and we have to first prove that they are not genuine,” he said explaining the challenges involved in the drive.
Recently, Gowda took up a drive near Bagalur where an encroachment was removed on an extent of 6.07 acres valued at Rs 25 crore.
“We have asked officers to identify such places,” Gowda said adding that while this effort is not restricted to Bengaluru, the city is a priority as a lot of high-value fraud was involved with regard to government land here.