Ex-BJP MLC Veeraiah arrested over fund misappropriation in Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday arrested former BJP MLC D S Veeraiah in connection with the misappropriation of Rs 47.1 crore from the D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Limited (DDUTLL), a state government entity.

Veeraiah was the DDUTTL chairman when the misappropriation occurred three years ago. CID officials have established his "direct role" in the misappropriation of Rs 47.1 crore.

A top officer in the CID told DH on Friday evening that Veeraiah was taken into custody after a Bengaluru court rejected his anticipatory bail application earlier in the day.

The CID earlier arrested S Shankarappa, a deputy director in the Department of Information and Public Relations, in connection with the case. Shankarappa was a deputy director in the DDUTTL when the alleged misappropriation took place. Following Shankarappa's arrest, Veeraiah filed for anticipatory bail.