Ex-CCB inspector, private firm CEO arrested in Bitcoin case

Bengaluru: A police inspector, who previously headed the technical centre of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), and the CEO of a private company are the first persons to be arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the infamous Bitcoin case.

On Thursday, a court remanded both suspects — Prashanth Babu DM, who was in charge of the CCB’s Technical Support Centre about four years ago, and Santosh Kumar KS, the CEO of GCID Technologies Pvt Ltd — to police custody for seven days.

Three more former CCB inspectors — Lakshmikanthaiah, Chandradhar, and Sridhar K Pujar — have also been named in the FIR registered by the CID’s cybercrime police on Wednesday. All have been served notices under CrPc Section 41a to appear before police for questioning.

The FIR invoked IPC sections related to wrongful confinement, criminal breach of trust, and the destruction of electronic records and evidence.

The FIR states that Babu and Kumar kept serial hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki in “illegal confinement” at the CAR guesthouse in the city from November 14 to 17, 2020. Sriki’s accomplice, Robin Khandelwal, was illegally detained at the same place from November 14 to 30, 2020, the FIR states.

As per the FIR, several days before Sriki’s “formal arrest”, Pujar kept him in “illegal confinement”. Later, during his police custody following his arrest, Sriki was taken to a private company without the court’s permission. At this juncture, Sriki was forced to hack some websites and destroy evidence. He was also allowed to “liberally” use a private laptop, the FIR notes.