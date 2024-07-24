Ex-military policeman turns robber, uses air pistol to snatch woman’s mangalsutra in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A retired military policeman was arrested city police patrolmen for trying to snatch a woman's chain using an air gun in southern Bengaluru, officials said on Tuesday.
The 40-year-old suspect, Vinay Kumar, who hails from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and retired from the Corps of Military Police five years ago, was apparently in deep debt.
On July 15, around 9 am, Kumar entered the victim's house in Kakathiya Nagar under the guise of being a plumber, investigators said.
Once inside, Kumar brandished a gun, struck the woman on the head with the pistol's butt, snatched her mangalsutra and fled.
As he attempted to escape, an alert bystander contacted Hoysala patrolmen via 112. Patrolmen from the CK Achukattu and Subramanyapura stations, with assistance from the public, managed to nab Kumar. After being arrested by the Subramanyapura police, Kumar was produced in court on July 16 and remanded to judicial custody.
The police recovered the stolen chain, weighing 73 grams and valued at Rs 5.50 lakh.
An official close to the investigation told DH that Kumar faced losses amounting to Rs 25 to 30 lakh due to unsuccessful trading and business ventures. Struggling to repay his debts, he resorted to robbery.
"He frequently visited his sister, who lived below the victim's house," an officer stated. "Two years ago, the victim moved to a neighbouring house. Kumar had noticed her wearing jewellery. He purchased an air gun from an e-shopping platform for Rs 6,000. He has no prior criminal history."
Kumar’s wife and children reside in Chittoor.
Published 23 July 2024, 21:29 IST