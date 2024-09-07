Excursions of an amateur birder

The veteran was only one of the many who are a part of BngBirds, perhaps the most active and popular birding group in the city. Like most community spaces, even this one uses WhatsApp communities and Telegram smartly, and is now 881 members strong. BngBirds is an off-shoot of Birdwatchers’ Field Club of Bangalore (BFCB), the city’s first birding group. BFCB was started in 1972 by Joseph George who is widely credited for pioneering group birdwatching efforts in the country. George put together lists of birds he saw, which also became the first annotated checklist of birds in Bengaluru. He would communicate with birders using postcards, inviting them for walks whenever he was able to schedule them.