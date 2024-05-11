Exotic vs native conundrum: What to plant in Bengaluru?

It is that time of the year when Bengaluru starts receiving rains, and tree-planting activities will start within a month. Known as Garden City, the city becomes colourful in summer with exotic flowers, while the various parts of the city also continue to lose huge native trees for infrastructure projects.

Many experts do not like Bengaluru’s fascination with exotic species, such as Tabeubia and Jacaranda. “The trees commonly known as blossoms of Bengaluru are all species imported from elsewhere,” points out N M Ganesh Babu, an associate professor at Transdisciplinary University, a Bengaluru-based private university.

“They have been planting wrong non-native species for the last 50 years. Now it is the peak of the trend,” he says.

“When the British came here, the city looked parched with dry lands here and there. They thought they would add some colour to the city, that’s how initial exotic varieties such as Tabeubia came to Bengaluru,” explains Ganesan R, a botanist at Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE).

Ganesh Babu points out that the BBMP has been planting Conocarpus lancifolius, an exotic flowering plant and a mangrove species native to the coasts of America, Brazil, and Mexico.