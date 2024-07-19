Expanding metro services encourage move to suburbs

Sunil Singh, director of a realty company on MG Road, says that a 2 BHK within a radius of 1 km from MG Road can be rented for Rs 50,000, while houses around 3 to 5 km from MG Road are priced between Rs 30,000 and 35,000. “Since metro connectivity is efficient, people who work on MG Road can rent houses in Yeshwanthpur or Mysore Road, where they get a 2 BHK in an A-grade gated society for Rs 35,000,” he adds.