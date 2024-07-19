Expanding metro services encourage move to suburbs

Many working in the central business district (CBD) and living nearby are moving to the suburbs, encouraged by Namma Metro connectivity.
Young Bengalureans like Rajath K (name changed), a 26-year-old IT professional, who works at Bagmane Tech Park in C V Raman Nagar, moved with his friends to Yelachenahalli in June. They pay around Rs 30,000 for a 3 BHK house. “I have cut down my rental expenses by half due to easy metro access. I also stay in a greener locality which has helped better my mental and physical health,” he says.
Karthika Sivaraman, who works at a store in the CBD area, moved from Residency Road to a flat in Nayandahalli, again thanks to better metro access. She prefers staying away from the CBD as the rent and travel expenses are lower.
Aiman Nawaz, a real agent broker from the CBD area, observes that there is an increased demand for apartments in north Bengaluru in areas like Chikkajala and Nagasandra area for the last six months. “A 2 BHK can be found for around Rs 35,000 in such areas compared to Rs 50,000 in CBD,” he shares.
Maneesha Sevenraj, senior marketing executive with a real estate agency, says areas like Thanisandra and Jakkur are seeing a lot of growth and demand. “Many companies are moving towards the outskirts due to proposed metro lines and flyovers, which is also adding to this demand,” she says.
Easy access
Sunil Singh, director of a realty company on MG Road, says that a 2 BHK within a radius of 1 km from MG Road can be rented for Rs 50,000, while houses around 3 to 5 km from MG Road are priced between Rs 30,000 and 35,000. “Since metro connectivity is efficient, people who work on MG Road can rent houses in Yeshwanthpur or Mysore Road, where they get a 2 BHK in an A-grade gated society for Rs 35,000,” he adds.
Property platforms
Saurabh Garg, co-founder and chief business officer with NoBroker, notes the impact of the hybrid work model on the property market. “The shift towards hybrid work models has also played a significant role in this trend as professionals no longer need to commute daily to the office. This flexibility allows them to choose residences farther from their workplaces,” he adds.
Some areas seeing an increased interest include Budigere Cross, Sarjapur Road, and the far end of Bannerghatta Road and Kanakapura Road (beyond NICE), where rents for a 2 BHK are between Rs 20,000 and 25,000.
Peripheral areas like Thanisandra, Bagalur Main Road, and Jalahalli offer a better standard of living, says Abhishek Bhadra, head of research, Magicbricks, a property portal. “They have affordable property options, expansive green spaces, seamless connectivity to the city, enhanced quality of life, and future growth potential,” he adds.