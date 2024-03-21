Experts against use of treated water to fill lakes

“We have seen the impact of filling lakes and tanks with secondary water in Kolar and Chikkaballapur. In these areas, groundwater has been contaminated, owing to this project, and this has affected the health of the citizens. Secondary treatment does not remove heavy metals from the sewage, and this is hazardous, especially given that sewage in Bengaluru also carries industrial effluents,” Professor TV Ramachandra from the Indian Institute of Science told DH.