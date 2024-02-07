Experts call for an outcome-based, inclusive budget focusing on social sector spending

“Fifty lakh farmers left agriculture between 1991 and 2011. This should have at least been noted (in the interim budget),” said Dr RS Deshpande, professor and former director of Institute for Social and Economic Change. He added that the size of land holdings and net incomes of farmers are falling, and technology inputs are not being adopted as much in the agriculture sector, while budget allocations are not increasing accordingly, all of which are issues that need to be addressed.