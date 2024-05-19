Experts push for collective citizen action to keep power excesses in check

Addressing a packed hall at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) on Saturday at the fifth Air Marshal P K Dey Memorial Lecture, Major General Anil Verma (retd.) and Prof Trilochan Sastry of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) dissected the threats to independent institutions such as the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Supreme Court (SC) and emphasised the need for the citizenry and civil society to collectively act to ensure that excesses of power by the executive are kept in check and such institutions’ independence are not affected.