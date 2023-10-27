Stylist Prasad Bidapa's son abuses B'luru cop for being Muslim in drunken road rage

Unnikrishnan, a student, alleged that he was returning home from Hebbal, and he came across Bidapa's car when he was close to Yelahanka. Adam, who was driving his car recklessly and negligently, repeatedly honked, abused, and threatened him, the student reportedly told the police.

Bidapa also allegedly almost hit the student's car, as per the police.

The stylist's son then followed the student and intercepted his car, at which point the latter placed a call to the police. They rushed to the spot, which is where Bidapa got into an argument with the authorities, claiming he had not followed the car. Unnikrishnan, however, in his complaint stated that Bidapa had threatened him claiming to have powerful connections.

A case has been registered against Bidapa under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Further investigation is under way.