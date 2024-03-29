Fatal road accident: Accused pays penalty of Rs 13,000

Bengaluru: An accused in a fatal road accident case paid 13,000 as penalty following orders from the Metropolitan Magistrate Traffic Court II on Wednesday.
The Kamakshipalya traffic police identified Sayyad Mujahid, 26, as the accused in the accident that took place on July 10, 2022, on Manganahalli Main Road in the western part of the city. He killed a pedestrian, named Siddaraju, while riding his motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner and fled the spot.
The police filed an FIR against Mujahid under sections 279 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 134 (A and B) read with 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was traced and a charge sheet was filed.
The court found the accused guilty and fined him Rs 13,000 as penalty last year. However, as he failed to show up when ordered to do so, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Mujahid. He was produced before the court to pay the penalty on Wednesday.
(Published 28 March 2024, 19:59 IST)