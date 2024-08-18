Watch | Fed up with stunt riders, angry crowd throw scooters from atop flyover in Bengaluru

The wheelie menace by a few bikers in Bengaluru is not ending even after police warned of strict consequences. Commuters, fed up with the recurring incidents, have taken the matter in their hands.
Recently, angry with bikers performing stunts on the busy NH 48 near Adakamaranahali, people intercepted at least of them and threw their bikes on the ground from a flyover.
The video of the incident, which took place on August 15, has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can seen that people gathered in large numbers on the flyover and screaming and shouting at the bikers performing stunts, such as wheelies, and then throwing the two bikes, including a scooter, over the flyover.
One of the persons standing below the bridge watching the developments made the video. One can hear people abusing the bikers and hailing the public anger against them.
In March this year, a special drive against wheelie riders was conducted in Bengaluru.
The traffic police has registered a total of 225 cases until end of June. The police have sent 93 riders' registration certificates (RCs) to the respective regional transport offices for suspension, 26 of which have been suspended.
The driving licences of nine drivers involved in wheelie cases have also been suspended so far.
Over the past few years, the traffic police have been undertaking drives to nab wheelie riders. According to data from the traffic police, they registered 552 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 120 cases under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act (IMV) between 2021 and 2023. Action was taken against a total of 674 people in these cases.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 18 August 2024, 13:04 IST