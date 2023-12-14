‘FedEx’ frauds con scared retiree of Rs 9 crore in Bengaluru

The source said that Joshi transferred his retirement savings amounting to Rs 4.82 crore and broke several fixed deposits (FDs) at the third caller’s behest. “He was under immense pressure and never told anyone. He was told that his bank accounts would be frozen and that he would be arrested.” By the time Joshi realised the fraud, he had transferred Rs 9,14,97,015. When DH contacted the victim, he refused to comment as he was not in a state to respond to the queries.