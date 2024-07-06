Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

FIR against female teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting 3-yr-old

The arrest has not been made because the police are yet to conduct a preliminary probe.
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 23:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have booked a female teacher of a private nursery school for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. 

The KG Halli police filed an FIR against the teacher under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) following a complaint from the girl’s father. Even before the complaint, the hospital sent a circular regarding the case. 

Police said the girl complained of stomach ache on Wednesday night, prompting the parents to take her to the hospital. During the check-up, when doctors asked the parents if they had observed anything unusual, they said the girl had blood stains in her innerwear.

So the hospital treated it as a medico-legal case. 

“The hospital sent a notification, and later the father registered the complaint on Thursday. We have taken up a case and have launched a probe,” an investigator in the case told DH.

When asked about the bad touch, the kid nodded her head and uttered the teacher’s name. Hence, the girl’s father registered a complaint against the teacher.

The arrest has not been made because the police are yet to conduct a preliminary probe. The previously quoted investigator said that there was some suspicion in the case; so, before the arrest, they will try to ascertain the fact and then continue with the arrest procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 July 2024, 23:16 IST
Bengaluru newssexual assaultPocso

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT