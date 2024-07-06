FIR against female teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting 3-yr-old

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have booked a female teacher of a private nursery school for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl.
The KG Halli police filed an FIR against the teacher under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) following a complaint from the girl’s father. Even before the complaint, the hospital sent a circular regarding the case.
Police said the girl complained of stomach ache on Wednesday night, prompting the parents to take her to the hospital. During the check-up, when doctors asked the parents if they had observed anything unusual, they said the girl had blood stains in her innerwear.
So the hospital treated it as a medico-legal case.
“The hospital sent a notification, and later the father registered the complaint on Thursday. We have taken up a case and have launched a probe,” an investigator in the case told DH.
When asked about the bad touch, the kid nodded her head and uttered the teacher’s name. Hence, the girl’s father registered a complaint against the teacher.
The arrest has not been made because the police are yet to conduct a preliminary probe. The previously quoted investigator said that there was some suspicion in the case; so, before the arrest, they will try to ascertain the fact and then continue with the arrest procedure.
Published 05 July 2024, 23:16 IST