FIR against people for holding protest supporting Palestine without permission in Bengaluru

Last Updated 08 November 2023, 10:51 IST

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have registered an FIR against a group of people for holding a silent protest here in support of Palestine, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said the group who carried placards and posters and held a silent walk on St Mark's Road in a display of solidarity with Palestinians on Sunday did not have the permission to stage any such protest.

Protests can be held only at Freedom Park in the city as per a High Court order, he said, adding that the silent march of the group also disrupted pedestrian movement.

“So, based on a complaint received, the FIR was filed against the protesters under sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 290 (public nuisance) and 291 (Committing a nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

(Published 08 November 2023, 10:51 IST)
