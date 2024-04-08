FIR filed against BJP's Basanagowda Patil Yatnal over his remarks against Congress's Dinesh Gundu Rao, family

An FIR has been filed against BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal for his alleged remarks against Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao and his family, news agency ANI reported.

The FIR was filed in Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar police station under Section 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). after Dinesh's wife filed a complaint against Yatnal on April 7.

Yatnal, reacting to Gundu Rao's allegation of BJP links to the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru, had said "There is a Pakistan in Gundu Rao's house, so it's his habit to give anti-national statements", a purported reference to the Congress leader's marriage to a Tabu Rao, a Muslim woman.

More to follow...