Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru for mimicking sacred spirit worshipped in coastal Karnataka

Bollywood actor, who allegedly mocked Daiva tradition at IFFI Goa, has since apologised.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 17:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRanveer SinghFIR

Follow us on :

Follow Us