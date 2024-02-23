Fire breaks out at plastic scrapyard in Bengaluru; no casualties, 27 vehicles gutted

Bengaluru: As many as 26 autorickshaws, including goods carriers, and a car were gutted after a blaze ravaged an open plastic scrapyard at Gangondanahalli near Nayandahalli in Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday. No injuries or casualties were reported.
The Fire and Emergency Services personnel were alerted of the fire at around 1.45 am. Five engines from Nagarabhavi and nearby stations were immediately pressed into service for dousing off the blazing inferno.
“The fire was contained immediately,” a senior firefighter told DH. “At around 6 am, the final inspection to make sure that there were no remnants that can rekindle the blaze was completed.”
Firefighters said that the open scrapyard was 100 feet x 200 feet and the autorickshaws that were parked on the premises were used to load and unload the scrap collected in and around the city.
The jurisdictional police have taken up the probe and are investigating multiple angles, including accidental fire, intentional and arson, well-placed sources said.
(Published 23 February 2024, 08:35 IST)