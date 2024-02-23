JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Fire breaks out at plastic scrapyard in Bengaluru; no casualties, 27 vehicles gutted

The jurisdictional police have taken up the probe and are investigating multiple angles, including accidental fire, intentional and arson, well-placed sources said.
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 08:35 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: As many as 26 autorickshaws, including goods carriers, and a car were gutted after a blaze ravaged an open plastic scrapyard at Gangondanahalli near Nayandahalli in Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel were alerted of the fire at around 1.45 am. Five engines from Nagarabhavi and nearby stations were immediately pressed into service for dousing off the blazing inferno. 

“The fire was contained immediately,” a senior firefighter told DH. “At around 6 am, the final inspection to make sure that there were no remnants that can rekindle the blaze was completed.”

Firefighters said that the open scrapyard was 100 feet x 200 feet and the autorickshaws that were parked on the premises were used to load and unload the scrap collected in and around the city.

The jurisdictional police have taken up the probe and are investigating multiple angles, including accidental fire, intentional and arson, well-placed sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 February 2024, 08:35 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaFire and Emergency Services

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT