Fire breaks out at plastic scrapyard in Bengaluru; no casualties, 27 vehicles gutted

“The fire was contained immediately,” a senior firefighter told DH. “At around 6 am, the final inspection to make sure that there were no remnants that can rekindle the blaze was completed.”



Firefighters said that the open scrapyard was 100 feet x 200 feet and the autorickshaws that were parked on the premises were used to load and unload the scrap collected in and around the city.



The jurisdictional police have taken up the probe and are investigating multiple angles, including accidental fire, intentional and arson, well-placed sources said.