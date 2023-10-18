Massive fire breaks out in building in Bengaluru's Tavarekere

Bengaluru: A massive fire tore through the top floor of a four-storey building at Tavarekere junction on Hosur Main Road, near Nexus mall, Koramangala in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

One person jumped from the building to escape the flames and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital immediately.

A police officer at the site said that, prima facie, it appeared that the fire originated at the Mudpipe cafe from a generator on the floor around 12 noon. Within three to four minutes, three cylinders burst, he added.

Fire tenders received a call at 12.04 pm, following which, five water tankers and two water bowsers from High Grounds, Jayanagar, Hulimavu, Electronics City and Sarjapur rushed to the spot.

Sources who were inside the building when the fire broke out said that six bikes parked outside the building were completely gutted and a car was partially charred.