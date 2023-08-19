Fire breaks out in two coaches of Udyan Express at KSR Bengaluru station, no casualties reported

An accidental fire was noticed in the coaches B1 (161416) and B2 (221060) of Train No 11301 of Udyan Express after it arrived on Platform No 3 at 5:45 am at KSR Bengaluru station on August 19.
The train runs between Mumbai and KSR.
The smoke was noticed around 7:10 am, two hours after the train arrived. Fire extinguishers were pressed into service immediately and the fire was doused.
No casualties were reported, a senior railway official told DH.
According to a statement issued by the railways, Railway Overhead Equipment (OHE) at platform No 1 to 4 was immediately switched off and fire tenders were pressed into service.
OHE supply was later restored to platform No 1, 2 and 4 by 8 am. The fire was completely doused by 9:10 am. The clearance of the coach from the location is under way.
"All passengers had deboarded and an empty train was stationed on the platform when the fire was spotted. The extent of damage inside the train is yet to be assessed. It was not a full-fledged fire," a senior railway officer informed DH.