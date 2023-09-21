Five die in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

At 8 am on Wednesday, Vasanthamma, riding pillion on a scooter, was involved in an accident on Jnanabharathi Main Road. A car, while attempting to overtake the scooter from behind, struck the handlebars, causing the riders to lose balance and fall near the railway bridge. Vasanthamma was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Kengeri traffic police have filed an FIR against the car driver.