Five die in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

Five people died in separate accidents in the city since Tuesday night, police said.
The victims are Venugopal (60), Solomon (24), Dhanush (23), and Vasanthamma (65). The fifth victim, a 45-year-old man, remains unidentified.
Around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, Venugopal was crossing MH Marigowda Road near Lalbagh when he was struck by a Honda Activa scooter driven by a woman named Deepika. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. A case has been filed against Deepika.
In the Peenya traffic police station limits, a man was fatally hit by a lorry driven by Krishna near SRS Junction on Tumakuru Road while crossing the road. He died at the hospital. The driver has been arrested.
Shortly after midnight in Mico Layout, Solomon Nithin JS from Hanumanthnagar was riding his motorcycle from Bismillah Nagar towards Bannerghatta Road when a goods lorry collided with him at an intersection. Solomon sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead. Rameshwar Dayal, the lorry driver, is facing charges.
Between 2.50 am and 3 am on Wednesday, Dhanush, riding a motorcycle on RR Nagar Main Road towards Uttarahalli, crashed into the footpath near the BJP office. He suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals.
At 8 am on Wednesday, Vasanthamma, riding pillion on a scooter, was involved in an accident on Jnanabharathi Main Road. A car, while attempting to overtake the scooter from behind, struck the handlebars, causing the riders to lose balance and fall near the railway bridge. Vasanthamma was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Kengeri traffic police have filed an FIR against the car driver.