Five from Bengaluru drown in Ramanagara

Bengaluru: Five youngsters from Bengaluru, who were on a trip along with their friends, drowned in deep waters at Sangama in Kanakapura Taluk in Ramanagara district on Monday.

Officials identified the deceased as Varsha, Abhishek, Harshitha, Tejas and Sneha. All were between 19 and 21, an officer told DH, adding that they were from Bengaluru’s Peenya.

According to an investigator, the five were a part of a larger group of 12 who had arrived in two-wheelers at around noon at the confluence of Arkavathi and Kaveri.

“None of them knew swimming,” the officer said. “Despite warnings put up by the Forest Department, all the 12 entered the waters. The seven were safe, while the five, unaware of the depth, drowned. Their bodies have been recovered.”

The officer said that all 12 had studied at a Pre-University College (PUC) and that’s how they knew each other. “Their parents have been informed and the jurisdictional Sathanur police have initiated further procedure.”