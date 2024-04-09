Flower prices skyrocket threefold amid back-to-back festivals in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: This week promises a long weekend with back-to-back festivals.
While Ugadi falls on Tuesday, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday or Friday depending on the moon sighting.
As markets bustle with people gearing up for the festivals, the looming water crisis and rising temperature continue to impact prices and disrupt the supply chain.
At Bengaluru's iconic KR Market, vendors informed DH that the prices of flowers have surged, doubling or even tripling, owing to the heightened demand spurred by the approaching festivals.
"Usually, jasmine, the king of flowers, which is the most sough after, costs Rs 300 a kg, but today it has shot up to Rs 600. Similarly, the price of roses has doubled from Rs 100 to Rs 200 due to the festival,” said Mansood Pasha, a wholesale flower vendor for 30 years.
Pasha added that lower yield due to water scarcity and the heatwave has triggered the volatility in flower prices.
Kashif Beg, an eighth-generation vendor at the market, echoed Pasha's concerns, noting that prices for the paan leaf and seeds have skyrocketed, jumping from Rs 45 to 100 and Rs 800 to 1,200 per kg, respectively, which is an unprecedented surge.
The demand for meat has surged significantly, leading to an increase in prices for mutton by nearly Rs 100 and sacrificial goats by Rs 1,000. With Eid fast approaching, these prices are anticipated to escalate further. Vendors caution that following Eid, there could be disruptions in the supply chain for a few days.
The clothing business is also booming in the festive season.
Vijayshekhar Ravi Deepam, president of Bangalore Trades Association, said, “The demand is great for traditional wear, especially saris. Embroidery, crystal work and Mysore silk are also widely sought after.”
He said the blistering heat is keeping the footfall thin during the afternoon. Shops are luring customers with air conditioners, buttermilk, and other ways to offer respite from the heat.