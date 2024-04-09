Flower prices skyrocket threefold amid back-to-back festivals in Bengaluru

At Bengaluru's iconic KR Market, vendors informed DH that the prices of flowers have surged, doubling or even tripling, owing to the heightened demand spurred by the approaching festivals.

"Usually, jasmine, the king of flowers, which is the most sough after, costs Rs 300 a kg, but today it has shot up to Rs 600. Similarly, the price of roses has doubled from Rs 100 to Rs 200 due to the festival,” said Mansood Pasha, a wholesale flower vendor for 30 years.

Pasha added that lower yield due to water scarcity and the heatwave has triggered the volatility in flower prices.